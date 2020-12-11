Lumberjacks hit the road Saturday for a tough matchup with ULM

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The SFA Men’s basketball team is looking to get back into the win column this weekend against Louisiana-Monroe.
The Jacks enter the game off of a lopsided loss to No.2 Baylor where the team gave up 35 turnovers.
The ‘Jacks are 3-1 on the year while the Warhawks are 1-2. These two programs have a long history against each other. The two were once conference rivals. ULM holds the overall series lead at 28-17.
Since Coach Keller took over in 2017, the teams have split the four games, with neither team winning back-to-back years. Last year, SFA won 66-59.
Tip off in Monroe is set for 4 p.m. The game will be streamed on ESPN+
