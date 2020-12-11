Nacogdoches County United Way pleased with drive despite COVID-19 challenges

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches County United Way wrapped up its campaign Friday at its barometer sign on University Drive.
Volunteers and staff are more than pleased that despite COVID-19, more than $250,000 were pledged. Director Gary Ashcraft said it was touch and go during the spikes in the pandemic, but in the end so many donors came through with pledges.
Ashcraft said each of the United Way agencies will receive allotments to carry on their community services.
