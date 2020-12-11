Nacogdoches dive team finds missing woman’s body in submerged car

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A missing woman that was reported to the Nacogdoches Police Department was found Thursday morning that appears to have died in a car accident.
Jacquelin Patricio-Vazquez, 38 years of age, was reported missing by family members to the Nacogdoches Police Department on December 1, according to the Nacogdoches Sheriff’s Office Facebook post.
The Nacogdoches Police Department conducted a drone search at the Pine Creek Lodge. The search revealed a possible vehicle submerged in the pond close to the bank.
The Nacogdoches Fire Department dive team along with investigators from the Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene. Divers confirmed there was a vehicle in the pond, the vehicle was removed. Patricio-Vazquez was found inside the vehicle and was deceased.
The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the cause of the accident that is believed to have occurred on the night of Nov. 30.
Investigators collected evidence at the scene showing where the vehicle ran off the private roadway and struck a pole before going into the pond. The investigation is ongoing.
