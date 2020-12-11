Newton man sentenced to 50 years for woman’s murder

JASPER COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A Newton man has been sentenced to 50 years in prison for a woman’s murder.
According to the Jasper County District Attorney’s Office, Kevin Byerly was sentenced yesterday to 50 years in prison for the murder of Candi McKee. He was also ordered to pay $9,000 in fines, court costs, and restitution.
Byerly also pleaded guilty to indecency with a child; an unrelated charge from a May 2018 incident. He was sentenced to 15 years on the indecency charge which will run consecutively with the murder charge.
Byerly had spent 647 days in jail before his trial, which will be credited to him as time served.
