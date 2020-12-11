SFA to hold commencement ceremonies with COVID-19 precautions

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - On Friday the first two of five commencement ceremonies were held at SFA. For the first time in almost one year, students at SFA can walk the stage. Months ago thought and logistics began.
Finally, the purple carpet was rolled out. Chairs were placed exactly six feet apart on the floor of the Johnson Coliseum. Crowd limits, enforced social distancing and masks set the stage for graduation during a pandemic. “We’re restricted to approximately 250 graduates per ceremony,” said registrar Lynda Langham. “And we took a look at the different departments with the number of graduates and arranged them to accommodate that 250.”
Fine Arts music education graduate Brandon Laffoon graduated Friday evening. He will be followed by hundreds more in three Saturday commencements. “At first I was hesitant on it, but after SFA came through with the guidelines of how they’ll be running things, the precaution measures, I felt comfortable enough.” The spread of COVID-19 cases in Texas is higher than what they were in the spring and summer when ceremonies were canceled.
Still, organizers after months of planning feel confident masks, strict adherence to CDC guidelines will keep participants safe. “You made a choice to persevere. You succeeded despite the challenges of this COVID climate,” said SFA President Dr. Scott Gordon to graduates. He is the commencement speaker at all five events.
Laffoon said he is good with not having the shoulder-to- shoulder commencement of normal years.
“As long as I’m with my family and I get that 10 seconds of just being able to walk across the stage and knowing that I worked hard for this, it’s nothing much, just the people that support me and my friends. That’s all I care about.” To view the SFA graduations online, visit facebook.com/sfasu An account is not required to watch the livestream. Graduation times are Friday at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. and Saturday at 9 a.m., 12 p.m. and 3 p.m.
