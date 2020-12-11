SFA to hold commencement ceremonies with COVID-19 precautions

“As long as I’m with my family and I get that 10 seconds of just being able to walk across the stage and knowing that I worked hard for this, it’s nothing much, just the people that support me and my friends. That’s all I care about.” To view the SFA graduations online, visit facebook.com/sfasu An account is not required to watch the livestream. Graduation times are Friday at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. and Saturday at 9 a.m., 12 p.m. and 3 p.m.