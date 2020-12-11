SFA rumored to be one of four Texas additions to the WAC

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The rumors are starting to build and gain momentum that SFA will join, Sam Houston State, Lamar and Abilene Christian as future members of the Western Athletic Conference.
The reports first came out by college football writer Matt Brown, who has been following the conference expansion news for quite some time.
College baseball writer Kendall Rogers also claims to have the news confirmed.
The move would put SFA in a conference that already includes California Baptist, Chicago State, Dixie State, Grand Canyon University, New Mexico State, Seattle University, Tarleton State, UT Rio Grande Valley and Utah State.
Southern Utah has been extended an offer as well.
If the move is made official it would bring back the WAC as a football conference but this time at the FCS level. The WAC discontinued football in 2012 after schools left to other conferences. It would also help the basketball foot print with SFA, Sam Houston and Abilene Christian all having recent success.
SFA Athletic Director on multiple occasions has said there has been no official offer given to him by the WAC. It does seem however that SFA is in the position of boosting it’s footprint on the mid-major scene.
Ryan Ivey statement:
We are continually looking at ways to improve the Athletics department at SFA. Part of that is being in the right conference association. Our vision is to become the leading mid-major athletics department in the nation, and positioning ourselves in a conference of like minded peers is essential to achieving that vision. Whether that’s the Southland or any other league affiliation.
It is unclear when the conference affiliation would switch from the Southland to the WAC if an invite is formally made. All of SFA’s programs except bowling and beach volleyball are offered by the WAC.
