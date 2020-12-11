Experts give tips on avoiding porch pirates

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Economists say the COVID-19 pandemic has more people shopping virtually, so online retail sales are higher than in years past. That means more packages arriving on doorsteps and, unfortunately, more opportunities for thieves.
“I think I saw a figure somewhere where it was an increase of 259%,” Texas A&M Extension Specialist Joyce Cavanagh said.
If not picking items up in stores, they are arriving to your home, and because it is holiday shopping season, too, police say thieves are watching.
“Generally, it’s a crime that can be committed in less than 10 seconds,” Nacogdoches Patrol Officer Nathan Jessup said. “It’s happened quite frequently. Sometimes you’ll have a spell of 15, 20, 30 houses that are reporting these packages getting stolen.”
Last year, Governor Greg Abbott signed a law that raised the punishment for mail thefts in the state. Those convicted could be sentenced to between 180 days in jail and 10 years in prison, depending on how many people they have targeted. Fines range from $4,000 to $10,000.
“Traditionally, a low-level theft would be as low as a Class C misdemeanor,” Jessup said. “But for these offenses, it doesn’t matter the value of the package that was taken in these circumstances, the minimum charge is a Class A misdemeanor. That’s the only one of these punishments that’s less than a felony. But everything else is a felony or higher.”
Jessup says doorbell and security cameras can help track down thieves.
“The camera quality is incredible on most of them,” he said. “They’ll practically catch a thieve smiling while they’re taking packages. Those are huge and pivotal in our investigations.”
Cavanagh says it is also important to track your packages even if you are not going to be home for the delivery.
“Have someone there or alert a neighbor that you’re going to have a package that is going to be delivered who to carrier is so they might be on the lookout for you,” she said. “Or if you have a way to leave instructions for the delivery person that maybe you have a back porch to leave it there that way it is not visible from the street.” (Cavanagh)
Click here for the Nacogdoches Police Department program where officers will check your house while you are gone for the holidays.
Texas A&M Extension Specialist Joyce Cavanagh says for online shopping, use websites that start with ‘https://” for security. She says don’t use public WiFi due to the potential of others monitoring your internet activity. She says to use credit cards while online shopping and not debit cards since because of regulations it is harder to get your money back on your debit card. Lastly, she says not to respond to emails or click on unfamiliar, unsolicited links.
