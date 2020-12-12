Lindale, Carthage, Gilmer all punch tickets to state championship games

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The two 4A state championship games next week in Arlington will be an East Texas party.
in 4A DII, Carthage will take on Gilmer. The two met up earlier in the season with Carthage winning 42-14. Carthage is looking for their eighth state title in their ninth state championship appearance. This will be the seventh state title appearance for the Buckeyes with the team winning it all three times so far. Kickoff from AT&T Stadium between the two is set for 12 pm on December 18.
The Lindale Eagles will lay in their first ever state championship game. The Eagles scored 24 unanswered points Friday night to beat Austin LBJ 31-28. The Eagles will take on Argyle who is looking for their second state title in their sixth title game appearance. Kickoff for the 4A DI state title game is set for 7 p.m. Dec.18 at AT&T Stadium.
The UIL has changed their policy for the state title games this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Follow the link for ticket information and stadium policies - UIL State Title Info .
