MARK IN TEXAS HISTORY: Stone Fort Museum in Nacogdoches

On the Stephen F. Austin State University campus is one of the first preservation efforts in Texas.
The Stone Fort Museum was at first a Spanish Colonial House and was built sometime in the late 1700s. The original house survived four revolutionary actions, thus its nickname “Old Stone Fort.”
The house changed owners many times and was used for many different functions. The Mexican government at one time had soldiers stay there. The building finally settled down as a saloon.
The building was demolished in 1902 and then became a focal point of one of the first preservation efforts in Texas.
A women’s literary group led an effort to build a replica structure in 1936 and it became a museum, and the building still serves in that role to this day.
The Stone Fort Museum is closed for now, due to the pandemic. However, you can take a drive by it and look at it. It’s at the circle intersection of Griffith and Clark Boulevards.
