Saturday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Saturday, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: We have a beautiful start to the weekend ahead! Skies today were mostly sunny, and temperatures made it into the upper 50s to low 60s. A low-pressure system will pass over ETX tomorrow bringing with it widespread showers and gusty winds. Timing wise, it looks like the rain will move in tomorrow morning, stick around for the afternoon, and should clear overnight. The risk for severe weather is low. Though the wet weather moves out the cloud cover will stick around on Monday and Tuesday. Tuesday could even bring a stray shower or two. Skies will gradually start to clear out starting on Wednesday with blue skies expected by Friday. As far as temps go next week, we will be in the upper 40s to mid 50s all week.