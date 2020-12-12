With Christmas 2 weeks away, Salvation Army Red Kettle donations down $100K this year

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) -Officials with the Salvation Army said Saturday that donations to the organization’s annual Red Kettle Campaign are significantly lower this year.
With less than two weeks until Christmas, the Salvation Army of Lufkin’s leadership said they are far from their goal of $145,000 in red kettle donations.
“To put things into perspective, as of right now we are a little bit over $31,000. That is a long way from $145,000,” said Captain Cavon Phillips. “We are in desperate need of the community’s help.”
Phillips says red kettle donations have been low because of less foot traffic for in-person shopping.
“I believe that people are watching their spending and things like that. Also, due to the pandemic people are trying to social distance and stay home more often, “Phillips explained.
Phillips says the need is higher due to the demand for renter’s assistance.
“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many families have lost their jobs and people cannot find work. They depend on the Salvation Army to come alongside them to help them with their financial needs in order for them to continue to have a roof over their heads,” Phillips said.
People can donate online, by mail, or by using their phones to scan the QR codes at red kettle stands.
“This year is different because of COVID-19. A lot of people who have supported us monetarily as donors have become our clients now,” Phillips said. “That right there in itself shows how this pandemic has affected even those who had the resources in the past.”
This year’s donation goal is $20,000 more than last year’s goal.
