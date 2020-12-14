Art Briles resigns as Mount Vernon football coach

“After coaching 42 games of football from Florence, Italy to Mount Vernon, Texas in the last 22 months, I respectfully resign as head football coach and athletic director of the Mount Vernon Tigers,” Briles said in his statement to the district’s superintendent. “Jan and I will forever be indebted to the great folks of Mount Vernon for welcoming us into their community with trust and open arms! Also, much love to the students, teachers, and administrators, but most importantly to the players, trainers, and coaches that dedicated their souls and spirit to achieve a vision of Tiger Grit!”