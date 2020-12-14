ETBU Bass fishing team wins 2020 Tackle Warehouse School of the Year

“ETBU Bass Fishing won Southern Conference School of the Year in 2019 which is a big deal, but the news I received about this title is even better,” Head Fishing Coach Cameron Burger said. “This is out of every school across the nation that competes in FLW. Winning this means we are consistent. We had some success in the beginning of the program, but my goal as coach has always been to be better, to be great both on and off the water. The anglers on the team have bought in to that philosophy and this title shows that.”