First Alert: A light, chilly rain on tap for Tuesday

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - It will be another cold night as most locales will drop down into the middle 30′s under partly cloudy skies.
Another storm system and cold front will approach East Texas late in the day on Tuesday, bringing back the clouds and a 40% chance of scattered, light showers during the day tomorrow.
This light, chilly rain will lead to rainfall accumulations of around a tenth-of-an-inch or less.
Due to the cloud cover and light shower activity for some, it will be a chilly day on Tuesday as daytime highs struggle to reach the upper 40′s.
Behind the Tuesday evening frontal passage, we will see winds shift back to the northwest on Wednesday, which will bring in drier air and keep the chill in place across the Piney Woods as skies become partly sunny by the afternoon hours.
With clear skies, dry air, and calm winds overnight Wednesday, we will likely see a widespread freeze early Thursday morning with wake-up temperatures in the upper 20′s.
Thursday and Friday will be chilly, but rain-free before another west coast storm brings back another shot of rain on Saturday with a passing cold front.
Behind the Saturday frontal passage, look for more seasonally chilly temperatures to remain in place as skies gradually clear out by Sunday.
