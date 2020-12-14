Gov. Abbott attends Operation Warp Speed briefing at White House

AUSTIN, Texas (News Release) - Governor Greg Abbott today visited the White House where he attended a briefing on Operation Warp Speed with Vice President Mike Pence and other state and federal leaders. During the briefing, the leaders discussed the ongoing COVID-19 response and the vaccine distribution currently taking place across the country and in Texas. The first shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Texas this morning. 19,500 doses of the Pfizer vaccine were delivered today, and an additional 19 sites will receive 75,075 doses on Tuesday.