Monday’s Weather: Clearing skies and cool temps today

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good morning, East Texas! After a very wet Sunday, the much-needed rain has moved out of East Texas and the clouds will soon follow for the entire area. Temperatures start off cold this morning in the middle 30s and will struggle to hit the 50 degree mark in the afternoon. Cloud cover increases once again on Tuesday morning and showers become possible from Tuesday afternoon into early Wednesday as our next upper-level disturbance and cold front swings into East Texas. Another short bought of sunshine on Thursday and the first half of Friday, then more clouds and rain chances move into East Texas late Friday into the bulk of Saturday with skies clearing out by Sunday.