Nacogdoches ISD teachers and staff to receive one-time retention incentive

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - From Nacogdoches ISD:
Nacogdoches ISD teachers and staff will receive a one-time retention incentive in the amount of $1,000 for full-time employees and $500 for those working part-time.
A resolution adopted unanimously Monday by NISD’s Board of Trustees says the payments are for, “...ensuring continued retention, high job satisfaction and productivity; and maintaining sound fiscal management and stability in times of unprecedented additional job duties.”
The one-time stipends will be paid by Dec. 22 and will go to nearly all district employees, except for principals, directors, the superintendent and executive level administrators.
“This is a strong statement to our staff from the district administration and from the board of trustees, that we deeply value and appreciate what they’re doing in the classroom and for the district,” said NISD Superintendent Dr. Gabriel Trujillo. “These are unprecedented events, at least in our lifetimes, and NISD’s teachers and staff have responded to every challenge. I’ve never been so proud of a school district than I am this year.”
The targeted staff that receive the payments must have been employees of record on Oct. 30, 2020. The one-time payment will cost the district $1,128,670, which will come from NISD’s general fund and fund balance, or savings account.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.