Six East Texas teams still playing football in mid December

TYLER, Texas (KTRE) - Six East Texas football teams are still playing in the University Interscholastic League playoffs.
By Friday night as many as four could see their seasons end. At the minimum three seasons will end in Arlington at the 4A state championship games. Three more East Texas teams are hoping to win in the Area Round of the playoffs for 6A and 5A.
Here is the weekly football schedule:
Friday Dec. 18
4A DII State Final:
Gilmer vs Carthage @ AT&T Stadium, 12 p.m.
4A DI State Final:
Lindale vs Argyle @ AT&T Stadium, 7 p.m.
5A DI Area Round:
Longview vs Lancaster @ Mesquite Memorial Stadium,7:30 p.m.
Saturday Dec. 19
6A DII Area Round
Tyler Legacy vs Cedar Hill @ Mesquite Memorial Stadium, 2 p.m.
5A DII Area Round
Pine Tree vs Nederland @ SFA’s Homer Bryce Stadium, 2 p.m.
