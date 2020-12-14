TxDOT: Detours and lane shifts over US 59 in Tenaha

SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - TxDOT crews will be working on the BNSF Railroad Bridge over US 59 in Tenaha.
According to a press release from TxDOT beginning today and continuing through Dec. 19, contractors will work on the BNSF Railroad Bridge over US 59 in Tenaha.
The department said they will have detours and lane shifts in place on US 59 each day and throughout each night.
TxDOT is asking that you stay alert and reduce speed while traveling through the area.
