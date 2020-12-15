DA’s Office: Polk County ‘secret shopper’ scam collects $42K in gift cards

LIVINGSTON, Texas (KTRE) - Law enforcement officers with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 32-year woman on Nov. 27 after a Polk County grand jury indicted her in connection with a “secret shopper” scam that allegedly swindled a woman out of almost $10,000.
According to a press release, Hongwen Zhang has been charged with conspiracy to commit money laundering, fraudulent use/possession of identifying information, conspiracy to commit fraudulent use/possession of credit card information, and theft from an elderly person.
If she is convicted, Zhang faces up to 20 years in state prison.
Back in March, Zhang or someone who conspired with her convinced the victim to act as a “secret shopper,” or someone who would go to local businesses and report back on the customer service, the cleanliness of the store, etc., the press release said.
“The scammer sent the victim several money orders as payment for the victim’s secret shopper services,” the press release stated. “It was not until the victim’s bank informed her that the money orders were fake that she realized that she had been conned.”
At that point, she had already been convinced to purchase several gift cards and provide the scammers with the identifying information for the cards, the press release. The scammers allegedly used this information to transfer the nearly $10,000 stored on the cards to other gift cards.
After the victim reported the theft to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, they were able to identify Zhang as the suspect. Investigators tracked Zhang to Houston and found her in possession of 652 gift cards with more than $42,000 loaded on to them, the press release stated.
“Because of the online and electronic nature of these types of crimes, most go unsolved,” Tommy L. Coleman, the Special Crimes Prosecutor for the Polk County District Attorney’s Office, said in the press release. “But for the relentless investigation of this case by Polk County Sheriff’s Department Detective David Sottosanti, this case, too, might have gone unsolved.”
According to the press release, the investigation is still ongoing “As it relates to the identification and apprehension of Zhang’s co-conspirators.”
