First Alert: Moisture moves out overnight as a cold front brings in more cold air for our mid-week

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - When you combine the damp roads and patchy drizzle with temperatures stuck in the 40′s, it makes for a cold, raw day and a good day to be inside.
A cold front will sweep through our area near midnight, shifting our winds back to the northwest and bringing an end to the light precipitation.
Wake-up temperatures Wednesday will be in the upper 30′s as we start the day under the clouds before skies clear out and sunshine makes a grand return by the late morning hours. Despite the sun-filled skies on Wednesday afternoon, it will be a cool sunshine as daytime highs struggle to make it out of the 40′s.
With clear skies, dry air, and calm winds overnight Wednesday, we will likely see a widespread freeze early Thursday morning with wake-up temperatures in the upper 20′s.
Thursday will be a day filled with sunshine, albeit, it will be a cool sunshine with daytime highs topping out in the middle 50′s.
Friday’s winds will shift back to the south, which will lead to a moderation of our temperatures and increasing clouds late, all ahead of another weather maker and cold front that is slated to bring us a 60% chance of rain showers overnight Friday and early Saturday morning.
Just like today, rainfall amounts with the early weekend storm system will not be overly impressive, generally averaging around a quarter-of-an-inch or less.
Behind the Saturday frontal passage, look for more seasonally chilly temperatures to remain in place as skies gradually clear out by Sunday.
