Jacksonville ISD approves in-district COVID-19 testing, plans to roll out January 2021

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KTRE) - The Texas Education Agency and state emergency management is helping districts set up in-house rapid testing.
On Monday, Jacksonville ISD board members approved in-house COVID-19 testing for the district.
“With parental consent for students under 18 and for all staff members also. This will be offered on a first come first serve basis. For symptomatic or asymptomatic individuals, either one with work. Hopefully shortly upon our return in January, after Christmas break, we will begin rolling out the first phase of testing,” said Bill Avera, Jacksonville ISD Chief of Police and emergency coordinator.
Avera says it will be a rapid 15-minute antigen test.
“This just means that a positive is a presumptive positive. What test is looking at are proteins in our body that indicate the presence of the virus,” said Avera. “Parents can stay in their cars and we can walk out to perform the test, if need be. This is a nasal swab that takes about 15 seconds to collect the sample.”
Jacksonville ISD has about 5,000 students.
Although schools are not mandated to provide the COVID-19 rapid test, Avera says the district will have over 4000 tests available with the opportunity to get more.
“We could test teams that have been exposed. We could test those to determine the extent to exposure to the team if any other them are showing symptoms or signs. So, there are a lot of another ancillary used for the test should it be necessary,” Avera explained.
If a student returns to school showing any Covid-19 symptoms, Avera says they will be placed in an isolation room in the clinic and their parents will be notified.
