Lindale RB Jordan Jenkins named finalist for Mr. Texas Football

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Lindale running back Jordan Jenkins has been one of the top players in East Texas this year and is now being considered for Mr. Texas Football.
Jenkins was named one of 10 finalist by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football. Fans can then cast their vote as to who should be named Mr. Texas Football now at www.texasfootball.com. The winner of the 2020 award before the Mercari Texas Bowl on December 31 at NRG Stadium in Houston.
Here is the complete list of finalist.
QB Conner Weigman, Bridgeland
QB Andrew Body, Corpus Christi Miller
ATH JaTavion Sanders, Denton Ryan
QB Garrett Nussmeier, Flower Mound Marcus
QB Dematrius Davis, Galena Park North Shore
RB Jordan Jenkins, Lindale
ATH Roddrell Freeman, Mart
QB Eddie Lee Marburger, Sharyland Pioneer
DT Ed Bobino, Huntsville
RB Jonathon Brooks, Hallettsville
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.