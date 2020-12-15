Lufkin restaurant continues tradition of providing free meal on Christmas Eve

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A 13-year tradition will continue at downtown Lufkin’s Manhattan Fine Dining restaurant.
500 spaghetti and meatballs plates will be handed out on Christmas Eve for anyone who needs them. No questions asked.
“Is there anything better than making somebody feel happy and I have seen this in many people’s faces. They are delighted and are very happy to get a hot meal,” said owner Destin Sabini.
The Lufkin Pilot’s Club will help hand out the meals from the Manhattan Fine Dining restaurant lobby. It’s located in the Perry building on West Lufkin Avenue.
