Nacogdoches Fire distributes bunker gear bought with CARES funding

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Nacogdoches Fire Department got an early Christmas present with the arrival of new bunker gear, all paid for by $160,000 in CARES Act funding.
The special protective gear worn in firefighting was unpacked at station three on the south loop. It will be distributed to each of the 57 firefighters in the city.
Nacogoches firefighters now have a second set of gear bringing the department into compliance with new state guidelines.
“We’re required to get our equipment sanitized, advanced cleaned after each structure fire that we respond to,” said Battalion Chief Chuck French.
“Two sets of gear which is the coats and pants. They’ll also have two hoods which protects our neck and ears and they will also have two sets of firefighting gloves,” said Capt. Jason Tobias.
Firefighters will begin wearing the new gear as their first choice. It’s lighter weight and has a smoother texture than the ‘canvas-like ' they’re used to wearing.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.