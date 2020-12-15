New application will allow Nacogdoches residents to report concerns to city

WEBXTRA: NAC311
By Donna McCollum and Christian Terry | December 15, 2020 at 12:56 PM CST - Updated December 15 at 12:56 PM

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - One of the biggest struggles for most city departments is managing citizen requests and tracking their report. Most public inquiries and complaints are typically made by phone, or with a staff member out n the community. A multiplatform application called NAC311 has been purchased to assist city staff with receiving and tracking citizen issues.

City engineer Steve Bartlett explains the process of using the app to Donna McCollum

Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.