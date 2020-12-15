Pastor plans to open Abundant Life Center in Lufkin in January 2021

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Construction on the outside of the new Abundant Life Center for Lufkin’s Abundant Life Church is complete.
The new center will be open to the community as an outreach center as well as a future preschool.
The only thing left is to finish painting and furnishing the inside of the building.
The church’s pastor says he hopes the vision which is responsible for creating the center will help meet the needs of the community.
“We just thought that vision would be something that could help to uplift the community, so we just began to do the work to bring that vision to pass,” said Pastor David Briggs.
Depending on COVID-19 regulations, the pastor hopes to open the center sometime in late January.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.