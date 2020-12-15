Several East Texas school districts switch to remote learning for the rest of the year

JASPER COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Christmas break for many area schools is just around the corner, but because of an increase in COVID-19 cases within a few districts, several have decided to suspend in-person learning and switch to remote for the rest of the year as they head into the holiday break.
One of those schools, Brookeland ISD near the Sabine and Jasper County border. Superintendent Kevin McCugh explains the district’s decision.
