Several East Texas school districts switch to remote learning for the rest of the year

By Jeremy Thomas and Christian Terry | December 15, 2020 at 2:37 PM CST - Updated December 15 at 2:37 PM

JASPER COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Christmas break for many area schools is just around the corner, but because of an increase in COVID-19 cases within a few districts, several have decided to suspend in-person learning and switch to remote for the rest of the year as they head into the holiday break.

One of those schools, Brookeland ISD near the Sabine and Jasper County border. Superintendent Kevin McCugh explains the district’s decision.

