Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Tuesday, East Texas! Skies are to remain cloudy today as light to moderate scattered showers have already started to pop up across a few areas. Our scattered rain chances will stick around throughout the remainder of our Tuesday and into early Wednesday morning, but not everyone will the rain. Thanks to the cloud cover, temperatures will struggle to warm up to the upper 40s for highs this afternoon. After a cloudy start tomorrow, a short but nice stint of sunshine sticks around through Wednesday afternoon, Thursday, and most of Friday, before clouds increase once again later Friday evening and scattered showers look to become likely throughout East Texas starting early Saturday morning. Scattered showers will be possible into the afternoon for our Saturday before skies begin to clear out by Sunday with a fair mix of sun and clouds by the afternoon.