Deep East Texas COVID-19 hospitalizations above 15 percent for 8th-straight day

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A day after reaching the limit of allowed consecutive days with high COVID-19 hospitalization rates, Deep East Texas hospitals posted an eighth-straight day above 15 percent on Wednesday.
Counties in the Deep East Texas TSA include Angelina, Nacogdoches, Polk, Sabine, San Augustine, San Jacinto, and Tyler.
Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Sept. 17 that counties could reopen businesses to 75 percent capacity and allow the resumption of elective surgeries. Bars were also allowed to reopen at 50 percent capacity. However, counties in Trauma Service Areas with over 15 percent COVID-19 hospitalizations for seven consecutive days would be excluded from that reopening.
Wednesday’s report shows the Deep Deep East Texas TSA had a 16.92 percent COVID-19 hospitalization rate, which is up from Tuesday’s 15.49 percent.
Officials with the counties of Angelina and Nacogdoches have issued statements that they have received word from the state that they may no longer conduct elective surgeries or reopen to the higher levels allowable under Executive Order GA-32.
