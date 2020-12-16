DPS announces Temporary waiver for DL/ID expiration’s ending in April

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Department of Public Safety today announced that the waiver on expiration dates for drivers license and identification cards ends on April 14, 2021.
Customers who need to renew are urged to make an appointment today.
The waivers, granted by Governor Greg Abbott in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, applied to Drivers License, commercials Drivers License’s, commercial learner permits, ID cards and election identification certificates that expired on or after March 13, 2020.
To help customers needing Driver’s License services, designated offices will be offering expanded hours from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Friday, starting on Jan. 4.
Appointments are already being accepted for the additional hours.
The participating offices were selected based on the volume of customer transactions.
This Saturday, Dec. 19, is the last day for Saturday appointments, which are still available at many locations across the state.
Online renewals still a convenient option:
Customers can also renew by phone at (866) 357-3639.
The requirements and cost for online and phone renewal are the same as in-person transactions.
Scheduling an appointment:
DPS has launched a new appointment solution when Drivers License’s offices reopened in May, and all services are now conducted by appointment only.
To schedule an appointment or check availability, visit the online appointment scheduler.
If you are unable to find your appointment at the office of your choice, check back for availability at the office or other locations nearby
To help combat that issue, many offices are offering customers without an appointment a spot on a “standby” list.
These customers are required to wait in the office and are assisted in the event of a cancelation or no-show.
The number of standby appointments available is limited to ensure all customers who are placed on the list will be served by the end of the day.
Additionally, a limited number of same-day appointments will be available at each Drivers License office.
These appointments are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Customers who book these appointments can leave the Driver’s License office until their designated time.
