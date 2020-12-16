First Alert: A widespread freeze and frosty conditions will greet you Thursday morning

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - With clear skies, dry air, and calm winds in place tonight, we will likely see a widespread freeze early Thursday morning with wake-up temperatures in the upper 20′s and some frosty conditions.
Thursday will be a day filled with sunshine, albeit, it will be a cool sunshine with daytime highs topping out in the middle 50′s.
Friday’s winds will shift back to the south, which will lead to a moderation of our temperatures and increasing clouds late, all ahead of another weather maker and cold front that is slated to bring us a 60% chance of rain showers overnight Friday and early Saturday morning.
Rainfall amounts with the early weekend storm system will not be overly impressive, generally averaging around a quarter-of-an-inch or less.
Behind the Saturday frontal passage, look for more seasonally chilly temperatures to remain in place as skies gradually clear out by Sunday.
High pressure will lead to seasonally cool temperatures and plenty of sunshine through the first half of next week before another cold front brings us a chance for some scattered showers by next Wednesday.
