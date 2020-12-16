Honda recalls 1.4M US vehicles for software, other problems

Two drive shaft recalls cover 430,000 Honda Civic Hybrids from 2012, the 2007 through 2014 Honda Fit, the 2013 through 2015 Acura ILX and the 2013 through 2015 Honda Accord. They’re in 22 states where salt is used to clear roads in the winter. The drive shafts can break due to corrosion. Dealers will inspect the left and right drive shafts and replace them if needed. Parts aren’t available yet. Owners will get an initial notification in February and will be told later when to go to a dealer.