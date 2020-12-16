Love INC’s Christmas Shared Blessings helps 250 families in need

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Love In the Name of Christ (Love INC) didn’t let a pandemic stop their mission of Christmas Shared Blessings. This year the assistance in helping parents with their Christmas gifts for children is greater than ever. An additional 100 families are participating. They are directly impacted by COVID-19. Most lost jobs or wages. In all 250 families are being served.
The donated gifts are lined up on tables at the Nacogdoches County Exposition Center. Pre-approved parents go up ad down the aisles selecting gifts for their children. Afterwards, they can go to an adult section to select a gift for themselves. In addition, gift wrap is provided.
LOVE INC director Patti Goodrum talks with Donna McCollum about changes in this year’s mission.
