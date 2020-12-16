Nacogdoches County announces new COVID-19 restrictions triggered by high hospitalization rate

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Businesses and other facilities in Nacogdoches County are rolling back capacity due to a recent spike in COVID-19-related hospitalizations in Deep East Texas.
In a news release Tuesday, Nacogdoches County Emergency Management Office announced businesses establishments subject to Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s executive order GA-32 must limit occupancy to 50 percent. As part of these regulations under the OpenTexas initiative, no elective surgeries in the county will be conducted for the time being.
The state’s 254 counties are subject to scaled-back occupancy requirements when the hospitalization rate in any of the 22 regional Trauma Service Areas exceed 15 percent for seven consecutive days.
Trauma Service Area H, which includes Nacogdoches, Angelina, Polk, Sabine, San Augustine, San Jacinto, and Tyler counties, reached that threshold Tuesday.
“Restrictions for TSA-H will remain in place until seven consecutive days in which the number of COVID-19 hospitalized patients as a percentage of total hospital capacity is 15 percent or less,” the news release stated.
Specific restrictions for the other counties in TSA-H were not immediately announced.
