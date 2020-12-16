Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital adjusting to influx of COVID-19 patients

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Hospitals are adjusting as COVID 19 wings and ICUs are full with COVID-19 patients. This means, like the community, adjustments must be made. Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital board president Lisa King talks with Donna McCollum about the serious situation.
King says the community is a definite player in reducing the number of COVID-19 cases in local hospitals. The only way restrictions on business can be lifted is for the COVID-19 numbers and hospitalizations to go down.
