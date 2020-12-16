Salvation Army reaches Angel Tree goal of 600 recipients served in Angelina county

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Salvation Army of Lufkin has reached their Angel Tree program goal of 600 adopted angels.
On Wednesday, the organization held a drive-thru style gift pick-up at the Civic Center.
Many volunteers had on masks and face shields, as they loaded presents into the cars.
After the adoption of 600 angels, serving over 200 families including 80 senior citizens, Captain Phillips says the community came together right in time.
“We are doing things differently, but we still have the Christmas spirit. I have been excited for this day to come. It is my favorite day of the year because we get to give the gifts out to everyone. The parents are so excited and thankful for everything they have been given, as well,” Phillips expressed.
Phillips says the increase in recipients from 300 to 600 this year was because many families in Angelina County were impacted by the pandemic.
