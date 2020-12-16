WATCH: Texas Tech holds news conference after David Yost fired as offensive coordinator

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech made a move Monday, firing David Yost as the Red Raiders offensive coordinator after two seasons with the football program.
Texas Tech’s Air Raid has long been one of the Nation’s top offenses, ranking in the Top 10 in the Nation, but this year they sputtered through a 4-6 season.
The Red Raiders offense dropped to the 34th best passing offense in the country with 266.7 yards a game. Last season, Tech finished 7th with 324.7 yards a game.
The Red Raiders ranked 37th in total offense with 429.5 a game this season. That’s down from 11th last year with 474.3. Yost has over 25 year of college coaching experience, but his time at Texas Tech is done.
We wish Coach Yost the best in his football future.
Red Raider head coach Matt Wells will stay on as the head coach, but other staffing changes are expected to be made, according to sources.
Texas Tech Athletics released the following statement:
Texas Tech head coach Matt Wells announced Monday he has relieved offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach David Yost of his duties, effective immediately.
“Coach Yost cares deeply about this program, our players and is a true professional,” Wells said. “This is a difficult decision, but I recognize that I have a responsibility to our players, to our fans and to our administration to do what is best for our program as we move forward. Sometimes change is necessary, and I feel like this is one of those times.”
Wells will immediately begin a search for a new offensive coordinator.
