Wednesday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good morning, East Texas! We are starting out our Wednesday with mostly cloudy skies and drizzle across portions of East Texas. Temperatures will be cold once again this morning, ranging in the middle 30s to low 40s across the area, so be sure to bundle up before you head out the door. Any light rain/drizzle that we are seeing early today will dry out just after sunrise, and skies start to clear during the later morning hours. Mostly sunny skies on tap by this afternoon as temperatures do their best to warm into the upper 40s for highs. Clear skies and calm winds will lead to a quick drop in temps by tomorrow morning, with a widespread freeze likely as morning lows look to be in the upper 20s to low 30s across East Texas. Plenty of sunshine quickly brings temps back into the middle 50s by tomorrow afternoon, and our warming trend continues into Friday as highs top off near 60 degrees. Clouds begin to increase later on Friday afternoon, and scattered showers return to the area overnight Friday and into the first half of our Saturday as a weak, Pacific cold front swings through. Rain ends by the mid to late afternoon of our Saturday and our afternoons look to cool only slightly behind this weak cold front.