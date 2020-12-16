Wednesday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Wednesday, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: Cloud cover will continue to decrease this afternoon as temperatures make it into the mid 40s. Winds will be breezy at times, making it feel even colder outside. Overnight lows will drop to or even below freezing tonight. Tomorrow and Friday, be prepared for mostly sunny skies and a nice warm up with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. A cold front will pass through our area on Saturday bringing with it a few off and on showers but thankfully temperatures will stay in the upper 50s. Sunny skies return to end the weekend. Monday and most of the day on Tuesday will be beautiful and sunny with very comfortable temperatures in the 60s. Low rain chances return on Tuesday night.