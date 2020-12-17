Angelina County business owners discuss updated county-wide capacity restrictions

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Business owners in Angelina County are reacting to the new restrictions in place due to the high hospitalization rate in the area.
We spoke to some business owners about how the roll back will affect them.
Karlye Lewis owns The Hanger in downtown Lufkin. She says she has seen a decline in business this year, due to the pandemic.
“I would say we have been down about 30 percent all year. Not enough for us to close our business, but yeah, we took a big hit because of this,” said Lewis.
Hospitalization rates for the counties in trauma service area “H” have been over 15 percent for the ninth consecutive day.
On Wednesday, Angelina County Judge Don Lymbery said businesses had to go back to 50-percent capacity as order by Governor Abbott.
Spruce Boutique owner Nicole Carter says her business is prepared for the rollback.
“As of now, we do have a nice enough store front that we have a spacious shopping area. We are going to be doing social distancing and we do ask that you wear a mask, so that everybody does feel comfortable shopping here,” said Carter.
After being closed during the summer, Lewis is concerned that the roll back to 50-percent capacity will greatly affect business.
“In November and December of last year, I was packed all day every day. But this year, it is about only 20 people a day, which is rough,” Lewis explained.
At Spruce, Carter says many adjustments have been made this year to keep a steady flow of business.
“November was harder for us. I think that we were down a solid 30 percent from what we did last year. As far as the month of December, though, we are holding strong. We are right at where we are last year this time,” said Carter. “Overall for the year, I think across the board we are looking at a good 25 percent of what we did last year. So, it definitely has been a struggle.”
In order to abide by the restrictions, both business owners plan to push more online shopping and to add curbside pick-up again, if necessary.
“We will still make it exciting and be able to have that customer contact wearing masks. I feel like that way we can still see our customers and have that interaction but still go per guideline,” said Lewis.
On Thursday, the hospitalization rate for trauma service area H is at 15.25 percent. The area must see seven straight days of hospitalization rates below 15 percent before restriction can be lifted.
