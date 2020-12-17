BCBS members lose in-network access to CHI hospitals

BCBSTX members being treated for a disability, acute condition, life-threatening illness or are in the second trimester of pregnancy (or as set forth in their health plan), may be covered by what is known as “continuity of care.” This means members may still be able to use CommonSpirit Health facilities at the in-network level of benefits.Members who are eligible for continuity of care, will not be balance billed or have to pay more than the amount covered by their plan, even if CommonSpirit Health charges more.For questions or help filling out the continuity of care request form, BCBSTX members can call the number on your member ID card. Customer advocates will help answer questions about specific benefits and provide guidance.