Deep East Texas COVID-19 hospitalizations above 15 percent for 9th-straight day

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Deep East Texas hospitals have posted a ninth-straight day above 15 percent on Wednesday.
Counties in the Deep East Texas TSA include Angelina, Nacogdoches, Polk, Sabine, San Augustine, San Jacinto, and Tyler.
Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Sept. 17 that counties could reopen businesses to 75 percent capacity and allow the resumption of elective surgeries. Bars were also allowed to reopen at 50 percent capacity. However, counties in Trauma Service Areas with over 15 percent COVID-19 hospitalizations for seven consecutive days would be excluded from that reopening.
Thursday’s report shows the Deep Deep East Texas TSA had a 15.25 percent COVID-19 hospitalization rate, which is down from Wednesday’s 16.92 percent.
In order to go back to 75 percent capacity, the rate needs to be below 15 percent for seven-straight days.
