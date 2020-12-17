First Alert: Our next storm system and rain chance returns on Saturday

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - You will need the light jackets if you plan on heading out this evening as temperatures will be quickly falling into the 40′s before bottoming out close to the freezing mark by daybreak Friday.
Friday’s winds will shift back to the south, which will lead to a moderation of our temperatures by the afternoon as highs climb into the lower 60′s. While skies will start off mostly sunny, look for increasing clouds late, all ahead of another weather maker and cold front that will impact us to start the weekend.
Saturday is looking very wet as we have you down for an 80% chance of rain throughout the day and highs in the lower 60′s. If you have outdoor plans for Saturday, keep in mind that the wet weather will be hard to avoid.
Rainfall amounts with the early weekend storm system will average between one-half to one inch, which should help us out in the rainfall and drought department.
Behind the Saturday frontal passage, look for more seasonally chilly temperatures to remain in place as skies gradually clear out by Sunday as drier conditions return to the Piney Woods.
High pressure will lead to seasonally cool temperatures and plenty of sunshine through the first half of next week before another cold front brings us a chance for some scattered showers by next Wednesday.
The timing of the mid-week frontal system means Christmas Eve and Christmas Day will be cold and dry.
