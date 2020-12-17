SFA Board approves president to negotiate potential membership with Western Athletic Conference

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The SFA athletic teams could soon be leaving the Southland Conference an joining the Western Athletic Conference.
The move was announced today after nearly a two hour executive session of the university’s Board of Regents. The invite from the WAC would be official starting July 1, 2022. The terms of the agreement will be negotiated by and signed by SFA president Scott Gordon. SFA Athletic Director Ryan Ivey said an invite has been received but will not be accepted unless the two sides can agree on the terms.
SFA has been a member of the Southland Conference since 1987. The WAC is currently home to California Baptist, Chicago State, Dixie State, Grand Canyon University, New Mexico State, Seattle University, Tarleton State, UT Rio Grande Valley and Utah State. The move could bring football back to the WAC which has been missing since 2012.
Fellow Southland members Sam Houston State, Lamar and Abilene Christian are also rumored to be joining SFA in the negotiations to move.
All of SFA’s programs except bowling and beach volleyball are offered by the WAC.
