SFA Ladyjacks defeat Auburn Tigers 67-54

The Tigers made a few appearances on the score board first, but the Ladyjacks climbed back to make it 9-9 at 3:16 from an Avery Brittingham layup downlow. Auburn kept the feisty game trend going and answered back with a three-pointer and a few layups to make it 16-14 Auburn with just under 2 minutes to play in 1 st quarter, and the home team led the ballgame 17-12 at the end of the 1st quarter. The first bucket of 2 nd quarter for both teams was scored by the Ladyjacks at the 6:43 mark from Avery Brittingham to cut the Tigers’ lead to 17-14, but SFA had a bit of a scoring drought during the middle of the quarter which gave the Tigers some momentum. Two 3-pointers from Zya Nugent and Stephanie Visscher at 1:14 cut SFA’s deficit to two, and a steal from Brittingham led to a Alyssa Mayfield (assist BriAnna Mitchell) scoring a layup as time expired in the 1st, tying it up 27-27 at the half.