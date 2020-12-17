Signing Day ceremonies different due to COVID-19 but emotions the same as every other year

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - National Early Signing Day was different due to COVID-19 but was very much the same.
The bleachers that are typically full of students watching their classmates at Lufkin sign to play college sports were empty.
The athletes and their family members in attendance to see the special moment were decked out in mask. Eight student athletes signed their letters of intent in three different sports. Just to get here was very different with the college recruiting world being shut down to in person contact since march...
“All this stuff happened and messed up the recruiting process,” Incarnate Word signee Reid Hensley said. “Coaches haven’t been able to come out. Luckily, I was able to go to San Antonio and see the campus before the shutdown happened. Some did not get to go.”
Student-athletes had to do e everything in the virtual world to get their name to coaches.
“I have been dm’ing coaches,” Khaden Maxie said. “I was trying to get my stuff out and hoping they will see it. Was more about self-promotion. "
It was not just virtual when getting your name out to coaches. Many high school athletes never stepped on campuses.
“Everything was virtual,” Prairie View A&M signee Jordan Moore said. “I took an official visit on zoom.”
In San Augustine, only family members of Kevorian Barnes were allowed in the library. Anyone else that wanted to watch his signing could do so on a stream.
“This is a big day,” Barnes said. “it is just a blessing. I am honored. I have no words.”
In Hemphill Dre’lyn Washington was looking forward to his big day but yesterday was sent home from the school and asked to quarantine following a covid-19 case in his class. It didn’t stop him from getting his letter to the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns.
“When I was sent home, I was worried I would not get to sign,” Washington said. “I called my coach at Louisiana and he said I could do it through an email. I am ready to go and get to work.”
It definitely was a different signing day this year but the accomplishment was the same.
“It was not much different,” Louisiana College Soccer signee said. “There was a few less people but signing is signing. You have to stay positive.”
