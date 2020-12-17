Texarkana food bank distributes 3,000 boxes for the holidays

TEXARKANA (KSLA) - The Texarkana area saw its last mobile food pantry for the year on Wednesday, Dec. 16, and just in time for the holidays.
Volunteers braved the cold weather to assist Harvest Regional Food Bank in distributing 3,000 boxes of food to 1,000 families in the Texarkana area.
Harvest Regional Food Bank serves 10 counties in northeast Texas and southwest Arkansas. Harvest leaders say due to COVID-19 they have sponsored several mobile pantries in their service area.
Executive director Camille Wrinkle said this has been a record setting year, distributing over 5 million pounds of food, a 55% increase over last year.
“We have seen an unprecedented need, just a huge rise in the number of people needing help and people who need help for the first time,” said Wrinkle.
Although this is the final mobile pantry for the year, Wrinkle said the timing was right but the fight on hunger will continue with the help of stationary pantries throughout the area.
“We thought this was a great time to have it to really help people out during the holidays and give them a way to stretch their budget,” said Wrinkle.
