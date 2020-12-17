Thursday’s Weather: Partly to mostly sunny skies expected with highs in the mid 50s

EAST TEXAS KLTV/KTRE) - Good Morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: It is a cold start to your morning with many spots below freezing. Bundle up! Partly to mostly sunny skies are expected by the afternoon with highs in the mid 50s. Overnight night we will once again cool to the low to mid 30s. Tomorrow will be a similar set up to start with plenty of sunshine and comfortable temps, in the upper 50s to low 60s. By late Friday evening additional cloud cover and a few stray showers are possible. A cold front will pass through on Saturday and it will bring us cloudy skies and off and on showers throughout the day. Thankfully, our temperatures will remain steady all weekend in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. Sunny skies return by Sunday. The start of next work week will be clear and dry, but it won’t stay that way for long. More rain will move in late on Tuesday and continue through Wednesday out ahead of a cold front.