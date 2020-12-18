East Texas children’s letters to Santa including heartfelt requests

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - With a week left until Christmas, letters from across the world and East Texas are being sent off to the North Pole in hopes that Santa and his helpers will deliver toys and joy this holiday.
But this year, Santa’s helpers say along with getting tons of letters for toys, they are receiving heartfelt letters with unique requests. Those helpers include the United States Postal Service, as they continue their Operation Santa program now nationwide to help get letters to the North Pole and encourage others to assist Jolly Old Saint Nick for Christmas by adopting those letters to help with gifts for kids and families.
Albert Ruiz works for the Postal Service and shares some of the letters they’ve received to send to the North Pole. Coming up tonight. we will hear from local publishers and editors on the unique Letters to Santa they’ve received from right here in East Texas.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.